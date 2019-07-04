Los Angeles Angels (44-43, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (46-40, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (3-4, 3.80 ERA, .99 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) Rangers: Lance Lynn (10-4, 4.00 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

The Rangers are 19-22 against the rest of their division. The Texas pitching staff averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, Lance Lynn leads them with a mark of 9.8.

The Angels are 22-22 in road games. Los Angeles is hitting a collective .260 this season, led by Mike Trout with an average of .300. The Angels won the last meeting 6-2. Jaime Barria recorded his third victory and Trout went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs for Los Angeles. Ariel Jurado took his fourth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 35 extra base hits and is slugging .479. Nomar Mazara is 7-for-34 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Trout leads the Angels with 86 hits and has 61 RBIs. Justin Bour is 5-for-13 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.68 ERA

Angels: 6-4, .258 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Hunter Pence: 10-day IL (groin), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Justin Upton: day-to-day (quad), Brian Goodwin: 10-day IL (wrist), Tommy La Stella: 10-day IL (tibia), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: 10-day IL (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.