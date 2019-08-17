Los Angeles Dodgers (82-42, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (72-52, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (12-2, 1.45 ERA) Braves: Mike Foltynewicz (4-5, 6.24 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles can secure a series sweep over Atlanta with a win.

The Braves are 34-27 on their home turf. Atlanta’s team on-base percentage of .334 is second in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the club with an OBP of .394.

The Dodgers are 34-26 in road games. Los Angeles has hit 215 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with 41, averaging one every 10.5 at-bats. The Dodgers won the last meeting 8-3. Adam Kolarek notched his fifth victory and Max Muncy went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Sean Newcomb took his third loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 61 extra base hits and is batting .308. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 16-for-44 with eight home runs and 15 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 41 home runs and is batting .318. Muncy is 7-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .281 batting average, 6.25 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .271 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 41 runs

Braves Injuries: Darren O’Day: (forearm), Grant Dayton: (toe), Austin Riley: (knee), Nick Markakis: (wrist), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Dansby Swanson: (foot).

Dodgers Injuries: Ross Stripling: (neck), Rich Hill: (left forearm), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Kike Hernandez: (hand), Tyler White: (upper back), Chris Taylor: (forearm), Kristopher Negron: (nose), Jedd Gyorko: (back), David Freese: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.