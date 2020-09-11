The Rockies are 9-12 in home games. Colorado’s lineup has 53 home runs this season, Trevor Story leads the club with 10 homers.
The Angels are 6-15 in road games. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .329, good for third in the American League. Anthony Rendon leads the lineup with a mark of .433.
TOP PERFORMERS: Story leads the Rockies with 22 extra base hits and is slugging .554.
Mike Trout leads the Angels with 45 hits and has 39 RBIs.
INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring).
Angels: Justin Anderson: (elbow), Justin Upton: (hand), David Fletcher: (ankle), Franklin Barreto: (undisclosed), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
