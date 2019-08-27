Los Angeles Dodgers (86-47, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (61-69, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (10-3, 3.16 ERA) Padres: Cal Quantrill (6-4, 3.32 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals San Diego and Los Angeles will play on Tuesday.

The Padres are 25-27 against the rest of their division. San Diego’s lineup has 190 home runs this season, Hunter Renfroe leads the club with 31 homers.

The Dodgers are 36-19 in division play. Los Angeles has slugged .474, good for first in in the MLB. Cody Bellinger leads the club with a .648 slugging percentage, including 71 extra-base hits and 42 home runs. The Padres won the last meeting 4-3. Eric Lauer recorded his seventh victory and Josh Naylor went 1-for-3 with an RBI for San Diego. Dustin May took his third loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 143 hits and is batting .283. Francisco Mejia is 5-for-28 with a triple, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 42 home runs home runs and is slugging .648. Max Muncy is 6-for-29 with a double, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .205 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .237 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck).

Dodgers Injuries: Ross Stripling: (neck), Rich Hill: (left forearm), Dylan Floro: (intercostal), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Tyler White: (upper back), Kristopher Negron: (neck), David Freese: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

