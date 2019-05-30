Los Angeles Angels (26-29, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (24-34, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Felix Pena (2-1, 3.22 ERA, .96 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (3-2, 3.82 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: AL West rivals Seattle and Los Angeles will square off at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners are 12-14 against AL West teams. Seattle has slugged .455, good for second in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with a .587 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The Angels are 11-15 on the road. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .331, led by Mike Trout with a mark of .434. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 60 hits and has 42 RBIs. Tim Beckham is 6-for-20 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Trout leads the Angels with 12 home runs and is batting .282. Brian Goodwin is 8-for-34 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 2-8, .272 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Angels: 4-6, .251 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: day-to-day (hand), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gerson Bautista: 60-day IL (pectoral), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: 10-day IL (wrist), J.P. Crawford: 10-day IL (ankle).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Mike Trout: day-to-day (foot), Michael Hermosillo: 60-day IL (groin), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (ankle), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: 7-day IL (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.