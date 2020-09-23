BOTTOM LINE: Jared Walsh is riding a 14-game hitting streak as Los Angeles readies to play San Diego.
The Padres are 21-10 in home games. The San Diego offense has compiled a .258 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the league. Manny Machado leads the team with an average of .314.
The Angels are 9-16 in road games. Los Angeles has hit 79 home runs this season, eighth in the American League. Mike Trout leads the team with 16, averaging one every 11.9 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Machado leads the Padres with 16 home runs and is batting .314.
Trout leads the Angels with 16 home runs home runs and is slugging .607.
INJURIES: Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Javy Guerra: (personal), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Luis Campusano: (left hand).
Angels: Justin Anderson: (elbow), Franklin Barreto: (undisclosed).
