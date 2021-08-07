Rays: CF Kevin Kiermaier left in the third inning with right knee soreness. ... RH reliever Collin McHugh was activated from the 10-day injured list after being sidelined since July 21 with arm fatigue. “I’m ready to rock and roll,” said McHugh, who was 3-1 with a 1.51 ERA before the injury. RH reliever Louis Head was optioned to Triple-A Durham. ... Slugger Randy Arozarena missed a second straight day while on the COVID-19 IL. Manager Kevin Cash said there was no update and that the team would “continue to take it day to day.” ... Sidelined since April 10 with forearm tightness, RHP Chris Archer will have a bullpen session Monday “with hopes that he can pitch in a (rehab) game for Durham on Wednesday or Thursday,” Cash said.