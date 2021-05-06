Angels: 3B Anthony Rendon was placed on the injured list after fouling a ball of his left knee on Monday. ... OF Justin Upton and C Max Stassi were not in the lineup. Upton bruised his right knee during Tuesday’s game and Stassi was still feeling the effects from falling into a railing near Tampa Bay’s dugout while trying to catch a foul ball. ... P Félix Peña (right hamstring strain) is ready to come off the injured list but Maddon said there isn’t a spot to put him in the bullpen at the moment.