“We needed it,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.
The Rays roughed up starter Brad Keller (1-2) for five runs in 1 2/3 innings. Keller allowed three hits and walked three, including Lowe to load the bases on his final pitch.
“Tough, I can’t pick up my defense when I walk three guys in an inning,” Keller said. “I was trying to do too much.”
Jake Newberry relieved and walked the next two batters to give Tampa Bay a 5-0 advantage.
“We came out and set the tone early on and got to Keller quickly,” Cash said. “We got some early runs with some good at-bats, not a lot of damage, but a lot of walks, taking advantage of count control.”
Carlos Santana homered and had two hits and three RBIs for the Royals.
“We’ve got a number of guys that are putting together good at-bats, but (Santana) is at the top,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “It’d be nice to get all the bats going at the same time.”
Tampa Bay rattled off another four-run inning in the sixth sparked by five straight hits from the heart of the batting order.
“As much a people want to talk about our pitching, but our hitting is pretty good, too,” Lowe said.
Rich Hill allowed four runs in two innings for Tampa Bay. Andrew Kittredge (3-0) followed with a scoreless inning, and Trevor Richards pitched one-run ball over the last three innings for his first career save.
Zunino and Meadows hit back-to-back homers in the ninth.
TRAINERS ROOM
Rays: RHP Cody Reed (left thumb weakness) was placed on the 10-day IL. Tampa Bay recalled RHP Brent Honeywell Jr. from the alternate training site. Honeywell tossed 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run, two hits and two walks.
Royals: Kansas City has had only three players spend time on the injured list this season. RHP Josh Staumont spent one day on the IL for a non-disclosed injury.
UP NEXT
The Rays have yet to announce the starter for the series finale Wednesday. Jacob Junis (1-0, 1.50) will take the mound for Kansas City.
__
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports