Puk -- the A’s top pitching prospect -- was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas and worked one scoreless inning. The 6-foot-7 lefty posted a 1.64 ERA in 13 appearances with the Aviators since June 26, showing no signs of the arm troubles that plagued him for the past year. “A.J. is here as a reliever,” Melvin said. “We’re good with our starters and (RHP Daulton) Jefferies would be the next in line.”