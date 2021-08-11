Indians RHP Aaron Civale, who has been on the injured list since June 22 with a sprained right third finger, threw off the mound at Progressive Field earlier in the day. Hale said Civale will likely throw a simulated game this weekend. Civale was the first pitcher in the majors to reach 10 wins this season, beating Baltimore on June 16, but was hurt in his next start against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.