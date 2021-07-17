Athletics: OF Mark Canha went through an on-field workout and both manager Bob Melvin and Canha were optimistic he’ll be able to come off the injured list this weekend. He’s dealing with inflammation in both hips. ... The A’s reinstated Moreland from the injured list and designated 1B/DH Frank Schwindel for assignment. Moreland went on the IL on July 4. ... RHP Chris Bassitt, who pitched in relief during Tuesday night’s All-Star Game, is likely to start Sunday’s series finale.