BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.
The Padres went 31-45 in division play in 2019. San Diego pitchers had an ERA of 4.60 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.30.
The Diamondbacks went 38-38 in division play in 2019. Arizona hit .252 as a team last season and hit 220 total home runs.
INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (undisclosed), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Jorge Mateo: (undisclosed).
Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (undisclosed), Silvino Bracho: (elbow).
