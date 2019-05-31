Miami Marlins (19-35, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (29-27, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Caleb Smith (3-2, 3.05 ERA, .95 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) Padres: Joey Lucchesi (3-3, 4.26 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Miami will meet at PETCO Park on Friday.

The Padres are 14-14 in home games. San Diego has a collective on-base percentage of .293, led by Manny Machado with a mark of .345.

The Marlins are 8-17 in road games. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 63 hits and has 33 RBIs. Hunter Renfroe is 11-for-35 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 48 hits and has 16 RBIs. Brian Anderson is 9-for-36 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .255 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Marlins: 6-4, .281 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Padres Injuries: Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Alex Dickerson: 10-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-day IL (knee).

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O’Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage), Neil Walker: day-to-day (quad), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 10-day IL (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.