The Mets are 11-16 against the rest of their division. New York leads the National League in hitting with a .271 batting average, Robinson Cano leads the team with an average of .360.
The Phillies are 16-7 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia’s team on-base percentage of .339 is second in the MLB. Rhys Hoskins leads the team with an OBP of .431.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dominic Smith leads the Mets with 19 extra base hits and is batting .308.
J.T. Realmuto leads the Phillies with nine home runs and is batting .252.
INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (bicep), Steven Matz: (shoulder), Dellin Betances: (right lat), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).
Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Scott Kingery: (back).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
