BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and New York will play on Saturday.
The Blue Jays are 10-7 in home games. The Toronto offense has compiled a .252 batting average as a team this season, good for twelfth in the American League. Teoscar Hernandez leads the team with a mark of .308.
The Mets are 11-11 on the road. New York has a team on-base percentage of .353, good for first in the MLB. Michael Conforto leads the team with a mark of .432.
TOP PERFORMERS: Randal Grichuk is second on the Blue Jays with nine home runs and has 26 RBIs.
Dominic Smith leads the Mets with 36 RBIs and is batting .331.
INJURIES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (right shoulder), Jordan Romano: (finger), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Wilmer Font: (shin), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Teoscar Hernandez: (oblique), Rowdy Tellez: (knee), Bo Bichette: (knee).
Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (bicep), Steven Matz: (shoulder), Franklyn Kilome: (fingernail), Robert Gsellman: (rib), Dellin Betances: (right lat), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.