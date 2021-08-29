White Sox: SS Tim Anderson didn’t start because of recurring soreness in his legs. Anderson missed four consecutive games from Aug. 21-24 because of leg discomfort. “They’re barking,” manager Tony La Russa said. ... 3B Yoán Moncada also didn’t start despite his 14-game hitting streak. Moncada has coped with a sore right shoulder, but La Russa thought it was wise to take advantage of upcoming days off on Monday, Thursday and Sept. 6.