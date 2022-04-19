Luis Torrens becomes 2nd Mariners player on COVID IL

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners placed catcher Luis Torrens on the COVID-19 injured list on Tuesday.
“We had to shuffle some things around here a little bit based on the COIVD situation over the last 24 to 48 hours,” Servais said.
Torrens had appeared in four games with three starts this season. He was 3 for 13 at the plate, all singles. Torrens hit .243 with 15 homers and 47 RBIs in 108 games last season.
Seattle selected infielder Mike Ford from Triple-A Tacoma to take Torrens’ roster spot. Ford was signed to a minor league contract in March. Ford appeared in 22 games last season for the New York Yankees.
