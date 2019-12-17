Maile made his major league debut with Tampa Bay in 2015. He spent the last three years with the Toronto Blue Jays. He played in a career-high 68 big league games in 2018 and posted career highs in doubles (13) and RBIs (27) while batting .248. He hit just .151 in 44 games for Toronto in 2019.
