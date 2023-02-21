Luke Voit, Tyler Naquin join Brewers with minor league deals

Voit, 32,hit .226 with 22 homers, 69 RBIs, a .308 on-base percentage and a .402 slugging percentage in 135 games with San Diego and Washington last season. He became a free agent when the Nationals failed to offer a 2023 contract.

PHOENIX — First baseman Luke Voit and outfielder Tyler Naquin agreed to minor league contracts with the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday and will report to major league spring training.

His best year came in pandemic-shortened 2020, when he led the majors with 22 homers and also had 52 RBIs and a .948 OPS for the New York Yankees. Voit has a .254 career average with a .342 on-base percentage, .476 slugging percentage, 95 homers and 272 RBIs in 486 games with the St. Louis Cardinals (2017-18), Yankees (2018-21), Padres and Nationals.