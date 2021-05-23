Giants: 1B Brandon Belt got a day off but was available off the bench. ... LHP Scott Kazmir’s status in the rotation beyond his start Saturday is unclear as the Giants wait on the health of two other pitchers. RHP Logan Webb, on the injured list with a strained shoulder, played catch Saturday out to 75 feet and was scheduled to throw again Sunday. RHP Aaron Sanchez (right biceps tightness) played catch out to 60 feet Saturday and again Sunday. “He’s going to continue his throwing program, but this is encouraging,” manager Gabe Kapler said. ... INF Wilmer Flores hit off tee Saturday, played catch and took grounders and is expected to be activated close to on time as he deals with right hamstring tightness. “We’re moving in the right direction,” Kapler said.