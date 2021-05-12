Dodgers: AJ Pollock drew a pinch-hit walk in the seventh, his first action since straining his hamstring Friday in Anaheim. ... Cody Bellinger is “progressing nicely” in his return from a hairline leg fracture, Roberts said. Bellinger is still running at 60%. ... LHP David Price (strained right hamstring) threw a simulated inning. He will be activated after he throws to hitters once or twice. ... RHP Tony Gonsolin (right shoulder inflammation) will throw two innings in Arizona this week. He will make minor league rehab starts before he returns.