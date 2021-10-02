The roof at Globe Life Field was open for the first time since June 8 and the 10th time in 80 games this season. First-pitch temperature was 82 degrees under a partly cloudy sky compared to the constant 72 degrees with the roof closed. Texas is 5-5 with the roof open. … A first-inning foul ball smashed by Indians 3B Jose Ramirez broke through the plexiglass of the photographers’ well adjacent to the far end of the Rangers’ first-base dugout and ricocheted around it. No one was hurt. … Texas rookie CF Leody Taveras was caught stealing for the first time in 19 career attempts.