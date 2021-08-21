Woodward reinserted left-handed-hitting first baseman Nathaniel Lowe into the lineup after giving him Friday night off when the club faced lefty Chris Sale, hoping the struggling young player could relax after going just 1 for 14 in his previous four games. He doubled off the Green Monster his first at-bat. … The Rangers signed 30-year-old free agent RHP Buck Farmer to a minor league contract. He was released by Detroit on Aug. 17.