The Rangers had led for only one of the 74 innings they played during their losing streak that was the longest active in the majors. They trailed after 67 of those innings.

Lynn (4-0) threw 105 pitches over six innings, the big right-hander’s 31st consecutive start since May 2019 throwing at least 100 pitches. That is exactly half the last longer such streak in the majors — 62 in a row by Justin Verlander while with the Detroit Tigers from March 2011 until September 2012.

AD

AD

After allowing three hits, two walks and hitting a batter in the first 1 2/3 innings, Lynn retired 12 of the last 14 batters he faced before Jonathan Hernandez worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

Rafael Montero got the final four outs for his sixth save in as many chances, the longest season-opening streak in Rangers history. After allowing two singles and a walk in the ninth, Montero got out of that bases-loaded jam by striking out Matt Olson before Matt Chapman’s game-ending flyout to right.

Luzardo struck out seven and walked two in 6 2/3 innings.

The A’s, the AL’s only 20-win team, quickly jumped ahead 1-0 on Mark Canha’s RBI single, the fifth game in a row Texas allowed a run in the first inning. But the Rangers led 2-1 after Todd Frazier’s two-run double that was their third hit in a row in the bottom of the first.

AD

AD

Stephen Piscotty hit Lynn’s first pitch of the second into the A’s bullpen in left-center for his fifth homer of the season. But the Rangers went back ahead in the bottom of the inning on Kiner-Falefa’s opposite-field solo drive to right for his first homer this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: Placed RHP Jesse Chavez on 10-day injured list with a sprained left big toe. C Robinson Chirinos was activated from the injured list and was the designated hitter and went 1 for 4. DH Shin-Soo Choo, who has been dealing with a calf issue, sat out his fifth consecutive game.

ROSTER MOVES

Athletics: Recalled RHP Jordan Weems and C Jonah Heim from the alternate training site, and optioned RHP Paul Blackburn and C Austin Allen to that site in San Jose.

AD

Rangers: INF/OF Rob Refsnyder was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

A’s lefty Sean Manaea (1-2, 6.39 ERA) is 5-0 with a 2.48 ERA in his last seven starts against Texas. Kyle Gibson (1-2, 4.73) pitches for the Rangers.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports