The Padres scored four runs off Valdez (9-5) in the second on four hits, a hit batsman and a balk. Valdez got the first out and then allowed the next four batters to reach, including Austin Nola with an RBI single. Musgrove struck out trying to bunt with the bases loaded, but Tatis hit a single past diving first baseman Gurriel to bring in two runs. Jurickson Profar scored on a balk.