Padres: C Austin Nola (fractured left finger) was activated from the injured list prior to the game and made his first appearance of the season, flying out as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning. C Luis Campusano was optioned to the alternate training site. ... OF Tommy Pham (calf) had a pinch-hit single in the fifth inning but was removed for a pinch-runner after going from second to third on a single.