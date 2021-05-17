Twins: C Mitch Garver left in the fourth inning with a bruised right knee. Garver took a pitch off the knee earlier in the game. The team said he’s considered day to day. He was replaced by Astudillo, who was available after he was hit by a pitch on the left hand Sunday. … RHP Kenta Maeda will throw Tuesday to determine whether he will be able to make his next scheduled start as he deals with groin tightness. … OF Max Kepler was out of the lineup as he deals with a hamstring injury, and Baldelli said Kepler could need “a little time.” … Twins rookie Alex Kirilloff, on the injured list with a right wrist sprain, took batting practice and could begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul this week.