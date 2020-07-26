Minnesota Twins (1-1, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (1-1, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

The White Sox went 38-37 in division play in 2019. Chicago pitchers had an ERA of 4.90 last season while striking out 8.1 hitters per game.

The Twins finished 50-26 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Minnesota pitchers struck out 9.0 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.30.

INJURIES: White Sox: None listed.

Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (back), Byron Buxton: (left foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.