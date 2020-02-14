“Yu Darvish usually doesn’t give up that many hits, in that sense now that this news has come out, it makes sense — and he didn’t get any strikeouts,” Maeda said through a translator Friday morning at Minnesota’s spring training complex, four days after he was acquired from Los Angeles.

Maeda didn’t think it sign-stealing affected his performance. He gave up a tying, three-run homer in Game 5 to José Altuve in a game Houston went on to win.

“That’s the only homer I gave up,” Maeda said. “I’m not even sure for 100% if he knew my signs, if he knew the pitch.”

“If I knew for sure Altuve knew my pitch. I would have been bothered, frustrated,” Maeda said.

He is bothered his chance to win the World Series was impacted

“Being a Dodger at that time, it is a little frustrating because the Dodgers had a chance to win the whole thing,” Maeda said.

