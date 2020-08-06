BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.
The Pirates went 35-46 in home games in 2019. Pittsburgh averaged 9.2 hits per game last season and totaled 163 home runs as a team.
The Twins finished 55-26 in road games in 2019. Minnesota pitchers had an ERA of 4.18 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.30.
The teams meet for the third time this season. Minnesota leads the season series 3-0.
INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (hand), Mitch Keller: (left side), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (right shoulder/lat), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), JT Riddle: (abdomen), Luke Maile: (finger).
Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (back), Zack Littell: (hamstring), Rich Hill: (shoulder), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Josh Donaldson: (calf).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
