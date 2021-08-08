Prior to Sunday’s game, the Reds honored Hall of Fame second baseman Joe Morgan, who passed away in October at the age of 77. Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench and Hall of Fame shortstop Barry Larkin were on hand for the ceremonies for the former Reds star. A floral arrangement was placed at Morgan’s statue outside Great American Ball Park. His uniform No. 8 was stamped in the infield dirt behind second base.