BOTTOM LINE: Nick Castellanos and the Reds will take on the Cardinals Sunday.
The Cardinals are 13-11 against NL Central opponents. St. Louis’ team on-base percentage of .338 is fifth in the league. Paul Goldschmidt leads the lineup with an OBP of .446.
The Reds are 14-18 against teams from the NL Central. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .209 batting average as a team this season, last in the MLB. Jesse Winker leads the team with an average of .276.
TOP PERFORMERS: Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 39 hits and is batting .312.
Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 28 RBIs and is batting .232.
INJURIES: Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Kwang Hyun Kim: (kidney), Giovanny Gallegos: (groin), John Brebbia: (elbow), Dexter Fowler: (stomach).
Reds: Tyler Thornburg: (elbow), Wade Miley: (shoulder), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Jesse Winker: (back), Mike Moustakas: (foot).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.