The Cubs are 11-7 against the rest of their division. Chicago has hit 37 home runs as a team this season. Kyle Schwarber leads them with six, averaging one every 16.7 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Castellanos leads the Reds with 29 hits and has 23 RBIs.
David Bote leads the Cubs with 17 RBIs and is batting .214.
INJURIES: Reds: Matt Bowman: (right elbow).
Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Steven Souza Jr.: (right hamstring), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Kris Bryant: (finger).
