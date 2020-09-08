Cincinnati Reds (18-23, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (24-18, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cincinnati: Tyler Mahle (1-1, 3.90 ERA) Chicago: Alec Mills (3-3, 5.50 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Cincinnati will play on Tuesday.

The Cubs are 17-13 against NL Central opponents. Chicago has hit 59 home runs this season, eighth in the league. Ian Happ leads the club with 12, averaging one every 11.2 at-bats.

The Reds are 12-15 against NL Central Division teams. Cincinnati ranks last in the majors in hitting with a .211 batting average, Jesse Winker leads the club with an average of .293.

TOP PERFORMERS: Happ leads the Cubs with 12 home runs and is slugging .659.

Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 12 home runs and is batting .243.

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left lat), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Jason Heyward: (illness), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

Reds: Wade Miley: (shoulder), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

