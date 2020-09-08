The Reds are 12-15 against NL Central Division teams. Cincinnati ranks last in the majors in hitting with a .211 batting average, Jesse Winker leads the club with an average of .293.
TOP PERFORMERS: Happ leads the Cubs with 12 home runs and is slugging .659.
Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 12 home runs and is batting .243.
INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left lat), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Jason Heyward: (illness), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).
Reds: Wade Miley: (shoulder), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
