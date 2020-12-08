Maile signed with Pittsburgh last Dec. 16 but never played in a game during the pandemic-shortened season. He broke his right index finger when hit by a pitch from Geoff Hartlieb during an intrasquad game on July 16, was operated on the next day by Dr. Ed Birdsong and spent the season on the injured list.
Maile made $333,333 in prorated pay from his $900,000 major league salary.
He has a .198 batting average with 10 homers and 60 RBIs in 215 games for Tampa Bay (2015-16) and Toronto (2017-19).
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.