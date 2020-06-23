By Associated Press June 23, 2020 at 9:18 PM EDTNEW YORK — Major League Baseball gives players’ association 60-game schedule, games to start July 23 or 24.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy