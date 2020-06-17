“The game is also their livelihood and there is no doubt the financial impact has been challenging,” said St. Louis reliever Andrew Miller, a trustee of the trust. “We hope to help them navigate these difficult times.”
Players with big league contracts received up to $286,500 each in salary advances from MLB, and players with minor league deals got $400 weekly allowances from MLB through May. Many teams have extended the allowances.
In addition, about 370 players with major league service who were at spring training with minor league contracts received advance payments of up to $50,000 each from the union.
