Twins: OF Byron Buxton (right hip strain) took a day off from playing on his rehab assignment at Triple-A St. Paul. Buxton worked out at Target Field and will be in the lineup for St. Paul again on Saturday. … RHP Kenta Maeda (right adductor strain and general right arm soreness) will make his return from the injured list and start Monday’s game at Seattle. … OF Alex Kirilloff was in the lineup after spraining his left ankle in Thursday’s game.