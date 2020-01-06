The 33-year-old spent the second half of the last two seasons with the Astros after being traded in July in both 2018 and 2019. In 68 games with Maldonado behind the plate, Houston pitchers have a 3.27 ERA.

A Gold Glove winner in 2017, Maldonado hit .219 with 10 homers last season for the Astros. He has a .219 average, 63 homers and 220 RBIs in nine seasons with Milwaukee (2011-16), the Los Angeles Angels (2017-18), Kansas City (2019), the Chicago Cubs (2019) and the Astros.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD