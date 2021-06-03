Mariners: RHP Justin Dunn (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Dunn is the fourth pitcher from Seattle’s season-opening rotation to go to the IL, and the sixth overall. He was scheduled to pitch Friday at the Los Angeles Angels. Seattle called up RHP Robert Dugger from Triple-A Tacoma to fill the roster spot. ... CF Kyle Lewis is seeking a second opinion before deciding what to do about the torn meniscus in his right knee. Servais said the 2020 AL Rookie of the Year’s decision could come in the next day or two. ... Servais also said utility player Dylan Moore (left calf strain) is a few days from starting a rehab assignment at Tacoma.