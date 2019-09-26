General manager Neal Huntington says he is not discussing personnel decisions until after the season.
“The conversations between Neal and I have all been about next year,” Hurdle said before the Pirates played the Chicago Cubs. “I don’t have anything more to say other than I plan on coming back and I want to come back.”
Hurdle led the Pirates to three straight appearances in the NL wild card game from 2013-15, which followed 20 consecutive losing seasons.
