Managers Hinch, Francona out as Tigers meet Guardians

CLEVELAND — The Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians are both without their managers for the series opener between the teams Friday night.
Bench coach DeMarlo Hale will run the Guardians. Hale also missed several games because of COVID-19, when pitching Carl Willis served as acting manager.
Francona was sidelined for much of the past two seasons with serious medical issues. He managed only 14 games in 2020 due to gastrointestinal issues, and stepped away in July 2021 following foot surgery.