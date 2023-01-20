Mancini, Cubs finalize 2-year contract

CHICAGO — Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs finalized a two-year contract on Friday.
Mancini, who turns 31 in March, brings a right-handed bat with power and could be a primary option at designated hitter for the Cubs. He plays first base and the corner outfield spots, also giving Chicago a potential platoon partner for new first baseman Eric Hosmer, a left-handed hitter.
In five-plus major league seasons, Mancini is a .265 career hitter with 125 home runs and a .787 OPS.
The Cubs have been busy after going 74-88 in their second straight losing season. They also added Gold Glove shortstop Dansby Swanson, right-hander Jameson Taillon, outfielder Cody Bellinger, reliever Brad Boxberger and catcher Tucker Barnhart.
