Speaking Tuesday ahead of an owners’ meeting, Manfred says an “allegation that relates to a rule violation that could affect the outcome of a game or games is the most serious matter — it relates to the integrity of the sport.”

Manfred says of Major League Baseball’s probe: “I have no reason to believe that it extends beyond the Astros at this point in time” and adds “I certainly would hope that we would be done before we start playing baseball again.”

Discipline could extend beyond fines and amateur signings. Manfred says his “authority under the major league constitution would be broader than those things, as well.”

