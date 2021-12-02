“We already have teams in smaller markets that struggle to compete,” Manfred said during a news conference at the Texas Rangers’ ballpark, not far from the hotel where negotiations broke off. “Shortening the period of time that they can control players makes it even harder for them to compete. It’s also bad for fans in those markets. The most negative reaction we have is when a player leaves via free agency, We don’t see that, making it earlier, available easier, we don’t see that as a positive.”