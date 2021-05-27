Blue Jays: OF George Springer (strained right quadriceps) caught fly balls and threw to bases. Manager Charlie Montoyo said it was the best Springer has felt since injuring his quad but did not say what the next step would be. Springer has been limited to four games due to the injury. ... RHP Travis Bergen (left shoulder impingement) was placed on the injured list, retroactive to May 24. ... LHP Tommy Milone (shoulder inflammation) was transferred to the 60-day IL. .... RHP Anthony Kay (blister) who was optioned last week to Triple-A Buffalo was placed on the injured list and is expected to start a rehab assignment Sunday.