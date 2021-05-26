Feyereisen, acquired Saturday from Milwaukee, spent several years as a New York Yankees minor leaguer and had spring training in nearby Tampa. During spring training 2018 he also drove an Uber to make extra money. One time he picked up a couple of Miami scouts after they attended a game. “They’re like looking at me, I mean J.P. as a driver, and they’re like, ‘Hey, do you pitch for the Yankees?’” Feyereisen said. “I was like, `Yeah, I do.’”