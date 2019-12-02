Santana had a promising start to last season before injuries started to limit his playing time. He appeared in 121 games and hit .253 with 21 homers and 69 RBIs. But following the All-Star break, Santana appeared in just 31 games and hit .128. Santana had a $1.95 million salary.

Both Santana and Beckham would have been eligible for arbitration.

Notes: INF Patrick Wisdom’s one-year deal, announced Wednesday, calls for a $600,000 salary while in the major leagues and $150,000 while in the minors.

