Haniger played in 157 games last season and batted .253 with an .805 OPS. The team did not announce his 2022 salary. He made $3.010 million last year and will be an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Hanger had asked for $8 million in arbitration, and Seattle was offering $6.71 million.

Seattle has two arbitration-eligible players remaining that it has not agreed to terms with: second baseman Adam Frazier and outfielder Jesse Winker. Both Frazier and Winker were All-Stars last season. Frazier made $4.085 million and Winker made $3.15 million.

